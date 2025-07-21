Uma Thurman opens up about her unconventional approach to raising daughters

Uma Thurman makes unusual parenting confession

Uma Thurman says she does not believe in forcing her children to obey her.

The Kill Bill actress, 55, made the admission in a recent interview, where she got candid about balancing her personal and professional life.

“You don’t want to make a girl be obedient. It’s not in her best interests,” the mom-of-three told The Sunday Times.

She continued, “It’s kind of wonderful that they know the rules and don’t always listen.”

Uma reflected on her own unconventional upbringing. "As a mother, the freedoms I was given as a teenage girl are mind-boggling. I mean, it’s unimaginable. Those were different times.”

Uma recalled earning her own money and attending auditions solo by age 15, adding that she navigated the city with just “a Filofax and a quarter in case I got lost and needed to call someone.”

She largely credited her parents, Robert Thurman and Nena von Schlebrügge, for encouraging autonomy in her household.

“Both my parents did the same sort of thing when they were young. They were very independent. So I think there was a certain amount of being raised to be independent.”

Uma shares Maya, 26, and Levon, 23, with Ethan Hawke, and Luna, 13, with financier Arpad ‘Arki’ Busson.