Nikki Garcia reveals celebrity examples of her 'ideal man'

Nikki Garcia reveals her Hollywood crushes

Nikki Garcia has revealed some Hollywood stars who are closest to what she looks for in a partner.

The WWE star, 41, made an appearance at the Netflix Summer Break event in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.

Speaking to the press about her love life, Garcia revealed that she would "love a man who not only does business but has swag."

"I need edge. I like a proper boy, but if he's too proper, I'm like, 'Hmm I can't do it,'" she told People Magazine.

"So I want edge, I want swag, but I want someone who can run a boardroom, who can get in the gym."

The wrestling pro also confessed some celebrity examples. "I've always thought more... I'm like Chris Hemsworth, like Troy-type of girl, or Channing Tatum," she revealed.

Garcia, who recently finalised her divorce from Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev in May 2025, is still warming up to the idea of dating again while she also raises a nearly 5-year-old son, Matteo.

Nikki also revealed that she is open to unconventional dating paths, including reality TV.

"I have to say, I feel like Love Is Blind could be really cool because to meet people, never see them and then see who I connect with — that'd be pretty cool," she told the magazine.