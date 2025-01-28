 
Geo News

'Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer faces struggles as twin daughters start high school

The mother of two shares what it’s like to allow her twin daughters to navigate their own lives

By
News Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Reality TV star faces struggles as twin daughters start high school
Reality TV star faces struggles as twin daughters start high school 

Leah Messer, known for her role on Teen Mom 2, recently opened up about the challenges of letting go as her twin daughters navigate their high school years.

The 32-year-old’s daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah, turned 15 last month and began high school last fall.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, in which their journey is shown, Messer said she is learning to "let them live and learn."

"I'm just letting them go. It's time to let them grow their wings and give them that space to learn and grow," she noted.

The mother of three, who shares another daughter, Adalynn, with ex-Jeremy Calvert, went on to admit by saying, "It's what I'm learning to navigate as they're entering and adapting to high school."

For the unversed, the new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 show how hard it is for Messer, who shares the twins with ex-Corey Simms.

This season focuses on how the TV star is still having trouble with Aliannah "Ali," who has Titin Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy and tries to be more independent without using mobility aids.

It is pertinent to mention that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 will be released on Thursday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win