'Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer faces struggles as twin daughters start high school

Reality TV star faces struggles as twin daughters start high school

Leah Messer, known for her role on Teen Mom 2, recently opened up about the challenges of letting go as her twin daughters navigate their high school years.

The 32-year-old’s daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah, turned 15 last month and began high school last fall.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, in which their journey is shown, Messer said she is learning to "let them live and learn."

"I'm just letting them go. It's time to let them grow their wings and give them that space to learn and grow," she noted.

The mother of three, who shares another daughter, Adalynn, with ex-Jeremy Calvert, went on to admit by saying, "It's what I'm learning to navigate as they're entering and adapting to high school."

For the unversed, the new episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 show how hard it is for Messer, who shares the twins with ex-Corey Simms.

This season focuses on how the TV star is still having trouble with Aliannah "Ali," who has Titin Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy and tries to be more independent without using mobility aids.

It is pertinent to mention that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 will be released on Thursday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.