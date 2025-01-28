Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming film is a dream come true for the actor, but execs have bad news

Leonardo DiCaprio had had a Paul Thomas Anderson collab on his bucket list for decades before they finally made The Battle Of Baktan Cross. But executives have predicted the movie’s failure before its release.

According to an insider at Warner Bros., the big budget movie with an eccentric storyline is likely going to slop at the box office.

“Leo has been trying to find a film to do with Paul Thomas Anderson since he was in his early twenties, and 25 years ago, he almost played the lead role in PTA’s Boogie Nights that eventually went to Mark Wahlberg,” the mole told In Touch.

“This collaboration has been on his bucket list for a while and it’s been tough for Leo to see his old rival Joaquin Phoenix win acclaim for his two extremely juicy leading roles for PTA in The Master and Inherent Vice. But Leo didn’t become a superstar making pure-art movies and copying Joaquin choices never works,” they noted.

The tipster said “The Battle of Baktan Cross is an extremely eccentric and bizarre movie that is going to be too weird for even Leo’s most adventurous fans,” and so it’s “probably going to move off of its summer 2025 release date for a more forgiving position on the release calendar.”

The source also explained that Leo’s hefty fee has made it hard for the movie to make any profit.

“Quite frankly, the problem here is Leo himself,” the source said. “He agreed to make this movie and managed to get his full $25 million fee for the job, but that demand has swelled the budget to a level where making a profit will be extremely challenging.”

Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, The Battle Of Baktan Cross also stars Sean Penn and will hit theaters on