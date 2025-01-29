Quentin Tarantino puts final film on hold for THIS reason

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly not in "hurry" to begin production of his final film.

During his appearance at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2025, Quentin revealed that he would instead want to put his filmmaking career on hold.

The filmmaker and actor, who shares two children, a son named Leo and a daughter with his wife, Daniella Pick, plans to dedicate his time to raising his kids.

Admitting that he's in "no hurry to actually jump into production," Quentin said, "I’ve been doing that for 30 years."

He added, "Next month my son turns 5, and I have a 2½-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father."

"The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least 6. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life," he explained.