Photo: Inside Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's difficult year for relationship

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly went through a lot last year.

Nonetheless, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the couple leaned on each other through thick and thin and are now planning their wedding.

"Last year posed significant challenges for the couple,” a tipster tattled.

In addition to this, the spy noted that the pair became distant from each other as they were engaged in different professional commitments.

“With Chris frequently traveling for his tour and Dakota busy with consecutive film projects, long-distance communication became the norm for them,” the source continued.

Moreover, the insider dished, "Adding to the strain, Dakota faced harsh criticism for her role in Madame Web, which surely took a toll on their relationship.”

"Another hurdle they encountered was planning their wedding. Things became quite stressful since they had differing visions for their big day,” the informant said of the celebrity couple before claiming that things have worked out for the better since then, and the duo is trying to be more understanding of each other.