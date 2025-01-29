 
Geo News

Inside Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's difficult year for relationship

Dakota Johnson has been dating Chris Martin since 2017

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Photo: Inside Dakota Johnson, Chris Martins difficult year for relationship
Photo: Inside Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin's difficult year for relationship

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly went through a lot last year.

Nonetheless, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the couple leaned on each other through thick and thin and are now planning their wedding.

"Last year posed significant challenges for the couple,” a tipster tattled.

In addition to this, the spy noted that the pair became distant from each other as they were engaged in different professional commitments.

“With Chris frequently traveling for his tour and Dakota busy with consecutive film projects, long-distance communication became the norm for them,” the source continued.

Moreover, the insider dished, "Adding to the strain, Dakota faced harsh criticism for her role in Madame Web, which surely took a toll on their relationship.”

"Another hurdle they encountered was planning their wedding. Things became quite stressful since they had differing visions for their big day,” the informant said of the celebrity couple before claiming that things have worked out for the better since then, and the duo is trying to be more understanding of each other.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win