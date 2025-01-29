Meghan Markle, Prince Harry activate new ‘PR plans' for Invictus Games

Meghan Markle is set to attend Invictus Games with Prince Harry under a separate PR strategy.



The Duchess of Sussex, is expected to join Harry in Canada in the coming weeks as they mark another edition of the games.

The strategy is reportedly made the couple’s former Head of Communications Ashley Hansen, after which Meghan is reported to be at the opening ceremony at BC Place Vancouver on February 8.

“There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family,” said the source. “The Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.