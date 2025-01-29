Joey King reveals painful mishap left her with unexpected burns

Joey King had a painful mishap while cooking.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28, the 25-year-old actress uploaded photos of herself suffering from the burns on her neck and face.

In the snaps. King shared a close-up look at the blisters on her face and neck and later posted a picture of her burns covered in the ointment.

“I burned myself a few days ago by throwing shallots into a pan of hot oil,” She explained.

“I called my mom to tell her and she says, ‘See that’s why I hate cooking." she wrote over the collage.

Back in July 2024, the Kissing Booth alum shared her skin condition, perioral dermatitis, which causes "a red rash that circles the mouth. The skin turns scaly and flaky with inflamed bumps. It can itch and burn," as per Cleveland Clinic.

"I'm trying to stop my prescription stuff to make it go away on its own," the Family Affair actress said at the time. "I just stopped it like a week ago, I started using my other skincare and, you can't really see it right now, but it's like coming back. And I have literally no idea what to do about it."