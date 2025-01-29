Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George’s wish amid huge decision

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly navigating a challenging decision about their son Prince George’s future.

According to a new report, the Prince and Princess of Wales are considering breaking Royal tradition as they choose the right school for their 11-year-old.

As per reports, William wants George to attend Eton College like him, however, Kate is of the view that the future King of England should go to Marlborough College, following in her footsteps.

However, a royal expert has now claimed that the couple would take into account what their 11-year-old wants, especially after the tough year the family have faced following Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "From the reports we’ve had, it certainly seems that William and Catherine have undertaken a great deal of research into the best school for George - and, perhaps, the other children.

"Of course it may be that George wants to board either full-time or as a weekly pupil and I think it is his wish that will prevail. William and Catherine have a great deal to consider.

"One or more of their children will be in full-time education for the next 12 years or so. With their increasing royal responsibilities, can William and Catherine be on hand enough if all three opted for a day school? They have a lot to consider."