 
Geo News

Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement

Martha Stewart leaves her fans shocked with a rare social media post while she playfully ate strawberries

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement

Martha Stewart turned heads on Tuesday with a new Instagram video that left fans both mesmerized and perplexed.

Dressed in a beige satin robe, the lifestyle mogul playfully ate strawberries and drizzled honey in a suggestive display, only to reveal that the clip was an advertisement for MAC Cosmetics.

Moreover, the video, which began with Stewart teasing, "What gets me in the nude?", quickly sparked a flurry of reactions.

Meanwhile, some viewers praised her confidence, while others were startled, with one commenting, "Is this OnlyFans?!"

According to Daily Mail, Stewart, who became the oldest woman to pose for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue at 81, leaned into an ASMR-style approach, enhancing the sensory experience as she indulged in fresh fruit and honey.

Furthermore, she later transitioned into showcasing MAC lip products, coyly describing a lipstick's scent as "Smells like vanilla."

Additionally, the unexpected campaign has once again cemented Stewart’s reputation for defying age norms and pushing boundaries in the world of branding and social media, as per the publication. 

