Bradley Cooper steps out for rare outing with daughter Lea in NYC

Bradley Cooper was seen out and about in New York City on Tuesday, enjoying a winter stroll with his seven-year-old daughter, Lea.

The 50-year-old actor, known for Silver Linings Playbook, held hands with his little one as they braved the cold northeast weather.

Cooper bundled up in a dark blue North Face x Gucci jacket, layering it over a light gray hooded sweatshirt.

Moreover, he completed his look with dark gray joggers, black work boots, and his signature Philadelphia Eagles ribbed beanie.

Meanwhile, Lea, whom Cooper shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, looked cozy in a vibrant hot pink coat and matching scarf.

Additionally, she sported a black hat and pulled up the hood of her puffer jacket for extra warmth.

According to Daily Mail, the father-daughter duo’s outing came just days after they attended the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, where the Eagles secured a spot in the Super Bowl.

Furthermore, Cooper has been making headlines for his relationship with model Gigi Hadid, with sources revealing that their daughters have met and spend time together.

Professionally, Cooper is currently directing Is This Thing On?, a film he is producing alongside Will Arnett and Kris Thykier.

As per the outlet, the actor, who previously directed A Star Is Born and Maestro, was recently spotted working on the project in Tribeca.