Kristen Stewart makes headlines with shocking look at 'Love Me' screening

Kristen Stewart turned heads on Tuesday night as she attended a special screening of her new film Love Me alongside co-star Steven Yeun at the DGA Theater Complex.

The Twilight alum made a bold fashion statement in a sheer black Chanel co-ord set and a tweed cardigan adorned with silver and pink trim.

The actress left most of the buttons undone, while pairing the look with sheer trousers.

Moreover, Stewart complemented her daring outfit with chunky silver rings, an edgy chain-link choker, and her newly dyed bleach blonde hair with neon orange tips.

Meanwhile, her makeup featured a grungy eyeshadow look paired with a soft peach blush.

According to Daily Mail, Yeun kept it classic in a gray suit, unbuttoned shirt, and black combat boots as the duo posed together on the red carpet.

The event saw a star-studded turnout, with Ashley Benson, Skye Townsend, and Tristin Mays among the notable attendees.

Furthermore, Love Me, a sci-fi romance exploring the connection between a buoy and a satellite in a post-human world, had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and is set to release in theaters on January 31.