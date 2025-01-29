Lilibet, Archie receive exciting news regarding King Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet have received an exciting news regarding their grandfather King Charles amid their parents ongoing rift with the royal family.

According to a report by the Marie Claire, the apparent exciting news for Lilibet and Archie has been shared by royal biographer Robert Hardman.

Speaking to the outlet, the royal expert predicted King Charles and Queen Camilla's "Major Royal Visit to the States" in 2026.

The royal expert believes, "I'm quite sure we'll see a major royal visit to the States in the next year or two, not least because it's the big 250th [anniversary] of the U.S. independence coming up."

He further said Donald Trump's inauguration is another cause for a United States tour.

Robert Hardman went on saying, "Normally, when you get a change of reign, and a change of president, there's a lot of two-way traffic."

The royal author also pointed out that the monarch "has not paid a state visit to the U.S. since he's become King" and also "hasn't received a U.S. president to the U.K. since he's become King."

Meanwhile, it will be a surprise and exciting news for Lilibet and Archie as they have also not seen their grandfather since their 2022 visit to Britain.

Royal expert Jennie Bond recently told the Mirror that King Charles is also deeply saddened by his nonexistent relationship with Lilibet and Archie.