Timothee Chalamet unveils a surprising transformation for 'A Complete Unknown'

Timothée Chalamet has shared insights for the first time into his surprising transformation for his role in A Complete Unknown.

In a recent episode of NPR’s All Things Considered, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience of filming in the musical drama.

A Complete Unknown is a biographical movie of a folk-rock singer Bob Dylan when he was at the age of 19 and started his career in New York.

“He's one of the great American artists of our time,” the Wonka actor began by lauding. “So I'm sure some of your listeners could speak to it better than I could.”

The 29-year-old actor said while highlighting his efforts for the role, “That said, I've, like I said, I've turned over every stone. I did all the work, like you just described, physicality, behavior-wise.”

Chalamet starred in the biographical movie alongside Elle Fanning, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro.

Moreover, he revealed his great transformation, and told the host, “But something we haven't really talked about, I also put on 20 pounds because...”

Before concluding, Chalamet shared, “Believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy, you know?”

A Complete Unknown was released in cinemas on December 25, 2024.