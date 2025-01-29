 
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive major news amid Prince Andrew's scandal

Prince Andrew shares Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

January 29, 2025

A royal expert has given major news to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, revealing they can be bestowed with key Royal responsibilities despite King Charles’ plans to slim down monarchy.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the daughters of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson could take on more Royal duties even though they are not working Royals.

Speaking with The Sun, royal expert Katie Nicholl said, “I think the King's whole idea of a slimmed-down monarchy is something that is having to be readdressed because of circumstances within the Royal Family."

“When you look at Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, they've been very much encouraged to go and live independent lives of the Royal Family, to earn their own living, not to be dependent on taxpayer-funded security, not to be a drain, I suppose, on the public purse. So it would be a step in a different direction," she added.

However, another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the sisters would not be given more responsibilities due to the "toxic theme" surrounding their father, Prince Andrew.

"The sisters occasionally do royal duties or attend events,” he told GB News. "I can't see them doing more, but it could change."

"The problem is the York brand has a toxic theme,” he said, referring to their father’s strained reputation. 

