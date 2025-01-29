 
Kelsey Grammer gets honest about major changes in Hollywood

Kelsey Grammer believes the people in Hollywood are moving away from liberal leanings

January 29, 2025

Hollywood was a bastion of liberalism, Kelsey Grammer claims, but now he suggests it is pivoting away from it.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the star who is known for Frasier, says, "I think in terms of the industry, there's some people who just, they decided to close their minds off, and they kept them closed. They're going to keep it that way. That's how it's going to be. But others seem to be softening a little."

A proud conservative, Kelsey notes, "Because this has never been a position based upon anything but trying to make sense and being open-minded and fair to people, and that's the foundational thinking behind conservatism. So for me, that's where I always wanted to be."

The conservatism wave, the 69-year-old suggests, is becoming more "attractive" to other people.

"There's a great thing in Alcoholics Anonymous where they say it's a program of attraction. It needs to look attractive. Now, I think conservatism maybe is starting to look more attractive. But for some, it never will be," he continues.

"And that's OK," Kelsey concludes. "God bless you. You're entitled to make choices based upon what you believe and what you perceive."

