 
Geo News

King Charles' control over family revealed by new royal baby's arrival

Nobody, even his son Prince William and Prince Harry, dare defy King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

The royal family is celebrating the arrival of one of its new members after Princess Beatrice, the niece of King Charles, gave birth to her second daughter.

The announcement regarding the birth was made by the official social media accounts of The Royal Family on Wednesday.

The statement said Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose was born on January 22, 2025. 

The announcement came seven days after the child was actually born. It was only after the news was shared by the king on his social media accounts, Mapelli Mozzi, Athena's father and Princess Eugenie, the child's aunt, put it on their Instagram accounts.

It happened almost simultaneously. There was only a gap of a few minutes between the two posts shared by the Royal Family and the child's father- meaning that even Mapelli had to seek the king's approval to share the news.  

If simultaneous social media posts regarding the birth of the royal child mean anything, they aims to show the world that nothing is leaked to the media unless the monarch decides to make it public.

It also strengthen the notion that King Charles holds a strong grip over his family and nobody, even the the non-royal men married into the Windsor family, dare defy him.    


