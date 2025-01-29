Jason Kelce breaks silence on Travis Kelce win

Jason Kelce just clarified his sentiments over the upcoming Super Bowl.

The 37-year-old sportsman, who is now the retired Philadelphia Eagles center will be seeing his former team compete with his younger brother, Travis Kelce’s current team, Kansas City Chiefs, on February 9.

It would be rather obvious to wonder who Jason would root for, his former team or his brother, which he clarified in the latest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast.

“That's the reality of it. No matter what on game day, I'm gonna be happy for one of those sides, and I'm gonna be sad for the other side,” Jason, who was decked out in Eagles gear during the episode, said. “And it’s similar to the last time we played. I mean, maybe a little bit less intense because I'm not playing now, but I think it's gonna be very, very similar. I really do," Jason said.

Earlier in the episode, giving a rather hilarious response, the former athlete said that he would be rooting for none other than the music legend, Cher, at the Super Bowl.

“Anytime somebody asks me who I'm rooting for, I'm gonna say I'm rooting for Cher," he said, referencing her recent nod in the iHeart Radio Music Awards in which Travis is her contender for the category of best surprise guest.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who is currently dating pop sensation, Taylor Swift, chimed in and gushed over the popular 1998 track, Believe, saying, "The one song, man, will be forever one of my favorite songs."

Addressing his iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination for his cameo during Swift’s London Eras Tour show, in June 2024, Travis stated, “Thank you for the nomination, iHeart. I had a blast, surprising everyone over there in London.”