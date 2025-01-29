Top model says can't wait to meet Princess Beatrice's daughter

 
Princess Beatrice gives birth to second daughter

January 29, 2025

Princess Beatrice, King Charles' niece, has given birth to a baby girl, her second daughter and child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The baby, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, was born at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Wednesday. She weighed 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

"She is tiny and absolutely perfect," Mapelli Mozzi said in a post on his personal Instagram page. "We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her."

Hundreds of people including his friends and followers congratulated him on the arrival of his daughter. 

Prominent among those who commented on the photo of his daughter was Michaela Kocianova, a renowned  Slovakian model who has an impressive portfolio of editorial work, having graced the pages of magazines such as Italian and Spanish Vogue, Elle, Amica, and L'Officiel

"Congratulations.  We cant wait to meet her," she wrote while commenting on Mapelli Mozzi's post.

Beatrice, 36, married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. The couple already have one daughter, Sienna, who was born in September 2021. Mapelli Mozzi also has a son called Wolfie, 8, from a previous relationship.

Beatrice is the ninth-in-line to the throne and the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.


