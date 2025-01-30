 
Prince Harry scratches head as ‘Meghan Markle is misunderstood'

Prince Harry believes Meghan Markle is a delightful person to be with, says an insider

Web Desk
January 30, 2025

Prince Harry is seemingly shocked as Meghan Markle is misunderstood by people around her.

The Duke of Sussex does not feel odd about Meghan’s dominating personality and thus does not believe about rumours of her getting bashed for ‘screaming.’

This comes as insiders in a latest Vanity Fair article claimed that Meghan makes life ‘awful’ around her.

A source is quoted saying: "You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice."

Camilla Tominey quotes one former staffer as telling her: "Meghan has a habit of using a whisper shout, so when Harry is in the room, he just hears her talking normally and doesn’t understand why people describe her as aggressive. His default response is always ‘Meghan is misunderstood'."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

