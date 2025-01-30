Photo: Sofia Vergara not particular about type as she hunts new beau: Source

Sofia Vergara is reportedly seeing new guys after Justin Saliman split.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, Sofia is back on the dating mart, and “there’s no one specific type or person she’s eyeing.”

“They all look good to her!” the source remarked before moving to another topic.

Nonetheless, a separate report from RadarOnline.com previously claimed that "she's looking, and she has very high expectations.”

“She wants a man who's tall and handsome, who's super successful,” the tipster claimed at that time.

Reportedly, The Modern Family actress “is mesmerizing to men, everywhere she goes they are always falling all over themselves to date her.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sofia got her heartbroken twice called it quits with Dr. Justin Saliman, whom she considered her “love of life.”

Ahead of this breakup, the actress was married to Joe Manganiello, but the pair’s divorce was confirmed by People magazine in July 2023.