Chappell Roan shares her 'Grammy week' feelings

Chappell Roan is letting her fans in on her "emo" state with the 2025 Grammys just around the corner.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer, 26, took to Instagram on Wednesday feeling "warm and fuzzy" with all the support.

"Hey girls I just woke up. Good morning booboos," she began her caption as she treated her fan to a series of makeup-free car selfies.

"It’s Grammy week. I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year. I hope you can understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing."

She continued, "I’ve been crying tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free."

Roan—who is up for six Grammy Awards this year, including best new artist, record of the year, best pop solo performance, song of the year, album of the year and best pop vocal album—went on with her words of gratitude towards her fans.

"Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed your ass up to shows and festivals. Because yall are rockstars I feel like a rockstars :) Damn I am cheesy lowkey. Whatever anyway."

The Grammy nominee also anticipated about the performances she's been preparing for audiences.

"And girl no matter what, just know when I’m up on stage, all I’m really feeling in my heart is love to the queer community especially those in places where it is unsafe to be yourself, I see you."

Roan signed off the post, writing, " <3 tootles xox."

The singer teased in a previous statement that she may say "something controversial" if she actually wins a Grammy.

"I don’t have a speech yet, but you know me. I’m going to say something controversial. Why not?" she told Zane Lowe during A Carpool Karaoke Christmas.