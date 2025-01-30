Princess Beatrice newborn daughter to receive unique Royal title

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

While it is not expected that King Charles will grant Athena a royal title, she may inherit a title through her father's Italian family.

According to a latest report, Athena would be known as nobile donna as her father is an Italian count.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Edoardo's dad, Count Allessandro Mapelli Mozzi, said, “Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation.”

“He is a count, his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna,” he added.

The publication revealed that Eduardo’s father has both British and Italian citizenship. However, he cannot use his Italian titles in the UK officially.

Edoardo announced the birth of his second daughter with Beatrice in a heartwarming Instagram post.

"Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi,” he revealed the name of his baby girl. "We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect.”

“We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.

"A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

The couple decided to choose Elizabeth as Athena's middle name in a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.