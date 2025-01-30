 
Geo News

Paul Rudd reveals 'horrible' diet helps him defy aging

Paul Rudd shares his 'horrible' diet plan

By
Web Desk
|

January 30, 2025

Paul Rudd reveals horrible diet helps him defy aging
Paul Rudd reveals 'horrible' diet helps him defy aging

Paul Rudd has shared details of the "horrible" diet he followed to prepare for his role in the Ant-Man movies.

During an appearance on the Off Menu podcast, the Friends alum admitted that his eating plan was "very restrictive."

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he recalled, laughing.

“That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it,” added Paul.

When he asked if the water truly felt like a treat, the Clueless actor replied it did.

"Yeah, it was great," he said. "It wasn't flavored — I wasn't going to go crazy. But it was a treat."

Paul further shared that he adjusted surprisingly well to his low-calorie diet, saying, "Once you're in it, it's actually not too hard."

“And I think you guys can guess that I'm okay with having really boring food over and over again. You get into the groove of it," explained the actor.

Oprah Winfrey celebrates 71st birthday with heartfelt gifts
Oprah Winfrey celebrates 71st birthday with heartfelt gifts
Ariana Grande receives heaps of praise for 'The Boy Is Mine' remix
Ariana Grande receives heaps of praise for 'The Boy Is Mine' remix
Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms
Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms
Amy Schumer reveals Bradley Cooper's shocking question video
Amy Schumer reveals Bradley Cooper's shocking question
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's jealousy over relationship with ex Tarek
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall's jealousy over relationship with ex Tarek
Kylie Jenner reveals how Timothee Chalamet is 'different' from her exes
Kylie Jenner reveals how Timothee Chalamet is 'different' from her exes
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her divorce from Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian spills beans on her divorce from Lamar Odom
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer due to ‘toxic' Prince Andrew's reputation
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice suffer due to ‘toxic' Prince Andrew's reputation