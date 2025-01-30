Paul Rudd reveals 'horrible' diet helps him defy aging

Paul Rudd has shared details of the "horrible" diet he followed to prepare for his role in the Ant-Man movies.

During an appearance on the Off Menu podcast, the Friends alum admitted that his eating plan was "very restrictive."

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he recalled, laughing.

“That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it,” added Paul.

When he asked if the water truly felt like a treat, the Clueless actor replied it did.

"Yeah, it was great," he said. "It wasn't flavored — I wasn't going to go crazy. But it was a treat."

Paul further shared that he adjusted surprisingly well to his low-calorie diet, saying, "Once you're in it, it's actually not too hard."

“And I think you guys can guess that I'm okay with having really boring food over and over again. You get into the groove of it," explained the actor.