Meghan Markle fans receives exciting update about her acting return

Meghan Markle fans received an exciting update after the creator of her hit legal drama, Suits, said he is “open” to possibility of the original cast making a cameo in the spinoff series.

According to a latest report, Aaron Korsh talked of Suits fans demanding a return of the original cast members, which also included Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Sarah Rafferty, in Suits: LA.

While hosting a Q/A session on X (formerly Twitter), Korsh discussed the new show, set to premiere on February 23, "Not trying to replace our beloved originals.”

“Just a new crew working in a different city handling different kinds of cases,” he shared, before adding, “It seems like people are all wishing it was the originals back. I expected this and can’t blame them.”

"I can only hope they give Suits LA an open-minded try. If they do, I really believe they will grow to love it."

He was then asked if the original cast would make return in the new show, to which he said, "I am open to everything but we do want to launch these characters on this show."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, rose to fame after she portrayed the character of paralegal Rachel Zane in the seven seasons of the legal drama.

She quit the show after tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and becoming a member of the British Royal family.