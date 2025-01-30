Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms

Nikki Garcia has revealed that she doesn't want to be "legally" married again following her split from Artem Chigvintsev.

In a candid interview with Us Weekly, the retired professional wrestler admitted that she is ready to fall in love again but doesn't want to "sign paperwork" for a relationship again.

"I can definitely see myself falling in love again. I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon,” Nikki said.

"I’ve talked to people about this. There [are] commitment ceremonies. I’m like, ‘I don’t ever want to sign paperwork again. No, thank you. Yeah, you could still have a wedding. It’s just more of a commitment ceremony. You can wear rings, but you don’t need to sign papers,” she continued.

The 41-year-old added, "I don’t want to be legally [bound]. We could talk about changing names way in the future if this person is my person. [But] no paperwork!"

For those unversed, Nikki and Artem share a 4-year-old son together.