Nikki Garcia willing to marry again but she has new terms

Nikki Garcia shares a 4-year-old son with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev

January 30, 2025

Nikki Garcia has revealed that she doesn't want to be "legally" married again following her split from Artem Chigvintsev.

In a candid interview with Us Weekly, the retired professional wrestler admitted that she is ready to fall in love again but doesn't want to "sign paperwork" for a relationship again.

"I can definitely see myself falling in love again. I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon,” Nikki said.

"I’ve talked to people about this. There [are] commitment ceremonies. I’m like, ‘I don’t ever want to sign paperwork again. No, thank you. Yeah, you could still have a wedding. It’s just more of a commitment ceremony. You can wear rings, but you don’t need to sign papers,” she continued.

The 41-year-old added, "I don’t want to be legally [bound]. We could talk about changing names way in the future if this person is my person. [But] no paperwork!"

For those unversed, Nikki and Artem share a 4-year-old son together.

