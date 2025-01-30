Princess Beatrice marks major milestone that's effecting the line of Succession

Princess Beatrice has just made a major shift occur to the Royal Family.

This move is the birth of her second daughter named Athena Elizabeth Rose, and has been born to her and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It is pertinent to mention that the newest edition to the Royal Family was born on January 22 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

She is reported to have been 4Ibs and 5oz at the time of her birth, but is known to have been overall “health and doing well,” according to the announcement shared by the BBC.

With this birth, Princess Beatrice has caused her own sister Eugenie to go down a number on the royal line of succession to number 12th, Prince Edward also now sits at number 15th as a result, leaving Princess Anne to be at 18th.

The newborn is their second child, born after her sister Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Her father also has a son from a previous marriage named Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi.