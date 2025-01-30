Robert Irwin's family drama explodes over secret romance

'Wild But True' star's family drama explodes over secret romance

Robert Irwin has been urged by a family friend to establish independence from his mother, Terri, and move out of Australia Zoo.

An insider shared with Daily Mail Australia that the 20-year-old wildlife warrior and son of the late Steve Irwin has been told to set clear boundaries with his 60-year-old mother, Terri, if he wants his future romantic relationships to work out.

The insider revealed, “There was an expectation that Robert was about to officially announce his relationship with Australia Zoo staff member Charlotte Briggs.”

“But just days before flying to South Africa for I'm A Celebrity, that announcement went cold,” the source added.

Shedding light on the straightforward advice Robert received, the insider quipped that his pals told him, "Move out of the family home if you want to make your next relationship work."

The source stated, “Terri might want total control of his career but no 21-year-old boy should be relying on their mother's approval before these relationships can get going.”

For the unversed, the Growing Up Wild star still lives with his mother at the Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast, and the insider claimed that this is making it hard for him to build a lasting relationship of his own.

While the Irwins’ close family bond has been praised for years, friends close to Robert think it is time for him to focus on being independent and building his own life.

At the start of January 2025, it was reported that Terri did everything she could to stop her son’s new girlfriend from accompanying him in the jungle as he prepares to host I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa for the second time.

It is pertinent to mention that Robert Irwin is believed to be dating Charlotte Briggs, a former Australia Zoo staff member, since November 2024.