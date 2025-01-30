 
Liam Gallagher voices support for 1995 song rendition

Liam Gallagher, Oasis icon, was all-praises for a cover of his song

January 30, 2025

Liam Gallagher just supported another rock band!

As Bring Me the Horizon released their cover of the Oasis hit, Wonderwall, the rendition was quick to amuse one half of the Gallagher brothers.

Liam, who is preparing to take the stage for a slew of performances in sold-out stadiums in the UK as well as Ireland, alongside his brother Noel, has eventually influenced Oasis’s tracks to reach artists of other genres too.

One of the bands that hopped on the Oasis bandwagon, releasing their own take of the 1995 classic song from the Britpop band.

Bring Me the Horizon’s rendition features classic metal themes infused with Wonderwall’s lyrics also recreating a shot from the original music video.

And now this cover has Oasis’s seal of approval as Liam responded to an Oasis fan page, referring to the song and saying on X, formerly Twitter, “I f**king LOVE it.”

Later, he also snapped back at a fan who assumed that Liam might just be “p**ed” over the cover, a remark he quickly shut down with his response that read, “I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m off out on my skateboard f*** y’all.”

This comes amid Bring Me the Horizon gearing up to headline this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals alongside Chappel Roan, Hozier and Travis Scott.

