Ava DuVernay speaks out on why she chooses career over marriage

A renowned filmmaker and screenwriter, Ava DuVernay, recently opened up about her decision not to get married and have children.

She had a conversation with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell on the new Audible interview series, The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell.

The 52-year-old articulated her thoughts by saying, "I am the oldest of five. I've had a lot of small children in my life for a long time, so I never felt like I wanted to have kids.”

DuVernay went on to add, "My family, my mom, would always say, for a little while before she realised I was serious, 'You'll change your mind.' I don't feel like I would be a good mother for a child. I don't want to do that and I think in the most ideal scenario, you should want to do that. I just don't want to."

The Selma director admitted that she has enjoyed "a really beautiful relationship and relationships over the course" of her life, and expressing her feelings, she stated that marriage would constrict her "to behave in a traditional way."

"And me being gone so often and me being on top of a mountain in New Zealand shooting with a helicopter — these are not traditional things for a woman," she noted.

Moving forward, the director of Origin was asked if her career and not wanting to marry or start a family have made relationships hard for her.

“No, because I’m not asking for that. If you’re looking for a husband to stand by while you’re off doing these things, I think you’re going to have a harder time, but if you’re not looking for a husband, companionship, partner…,” she replied.

On the professional front, Ava DuVernay has showcased her directing skills in movies like When They See Us, 13th, A Wrinkle in Time, and Queen Sugar.