Meghan Trainor recalls being told motherhood would make people care 'less'

Meghan Trainor just revealed she was told motherhood would end her career.

The 31-year-old star, who is a mother to two children, remembered back in 2014 when her career was taking off that she would be “done” and nobody would “care” about her work after she would have kids.

“Once they got pregnant, they were like, ‘You’re done,'” she told PEOPLE magazine.

The Dear Future Husband hitmaker continued, "I was told at 20 by an older gentleman in the industry, ‘Well, she’s a mom, so nobody really cares.’ I was like, ‘Ouch!’”

But Trainor admitted that ever since she has given birth to her two children, she has been blessed with "a whole new life.”

She said, “When I became a mom, my career had a whole new life.

“I had a whole reboot, and it’s because my kids made me want to be the best version of me. I’m not peaking. I’ve just begun,” Trainor added.

The Made You Look singer even took her children with her on the road when she toured last year and it she recalled the experience she had with her family.

“I’d be fully glammed up, picking boogies, putting diapers on, putting them in their pyjamas before a show. My glitter would be leaking on them; I would peel eyelashes off them all the time, but they loved it. Nobody misses it more than Riley (her son). Every day he’s like, ‘Can we go back on tour?’” Meghan Trainor further revealed.