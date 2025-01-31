Mel B reveals people still 'stare' at her during affordable shopping sprees

Mel B just shocked fans by her shopping standards!

The 49-year-old pop star, mostly popular for her contributions in the famous Spice Girls, revealed that in her hometown, Leeds, UK, people do a "double-take" at her when they would see her in discount stores.

During her appearance on the Routes podcast, Mel B said, "I'm a Leeds girl through and through, Not just my accent, which I've never tried to change and I wouldn't want to change even though when I did 'America's Got Talent', they were questioning whether they should put subtitles on whoever I spoke!”

She continued, "My kids say sometimes that when I go into the supermarket, Lidl or Aldi, or whatever, they laugh because people double take.”

"Living in America, you see celebrities or people on TV all the time. You can be in the line with Tom Cruise at Whole Foods or wherever,” the Spice World star added.

With her previously having lived in Los Angeles, the singer explained why it made sense to her to come back to Leeds, particularly after enduring an abusive relationship with her second husband, Stephen Belafonte.

She said, "People would stare, but not really anymore because I've been so open about my story and coming back to Leeds, having suffered 10 years of abuse and financial abuse, having to move back in with my mum because I had no choice. I had no money.

"Leeds people are just really nice in general but because they know my story so they're just a bit sympathetic!" Mel B concluded.