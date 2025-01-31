Katy Perry reacts to Carrie Underwood replacing her on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry reacted to how she really feels about Carrie Underwood as the judge on American Idol.

In August 2024, Underwood was announced as the replacement for Perry after the Dark Horse singer made it public that season two of the singing competition would be her last show as a judge in February 2024.

Perry, who is gearing up for her Lifetime tour in May, gushed over Underwood saying, "She was born on that show. I think she knows how to steer it,"

"She actually truly knows... What it feels like to be in their shoes. We could only metaphorically feel that as judges," she continued.

Taking the duties of the judge will mark Underwood's return to the show after 20 years of competing on the show in 2005.

"As artists, we've been in some sort of their shoes, but she has lived every single day," the Firework singer noted, adding, "So I think she's going to have a lot to offer anyone that's willing to listen."

Perry announced her exit from the Idol on Jimmy Kimmel's show back in February 2024, saying, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying Jimmy?"

"I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music," she added at the time.