Kylie Kelce shares unique way how daughters will show support for Travis in Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce's daughter are going to show love and support to Uncle Trav in the Super Bowl with a cute gesture.

The podcaster revealed on the latest episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, that she discovered a unique way her daughters can cheer for Travis Kelce in the upcoming playoff of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl

Revealing that the three girls will wear shirts with the text 'Go Uncle Trav' she noted, “I will say we have made moves to get the girls 'Go Uncle Trav' shirts because they love their uncle, and of course they love cheering him on,"

"And to be fair, they love cheering on the Birds too, but he is our family and I wanna make sure that the girls feel included," the mother of three added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett with Jason Kelce, and the couple is also expecting their fourth baby.