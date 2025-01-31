Prince Harry planning UK trip to meet Princess Beatrice's new baby girl?

A royal expert dished on the possibility of Prince Harry travelling to the UK to see his cousin Princess Beatrice’s new baby daughter.

Prince Andrew’s daughter and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22.

Following the birth of her baby, royal expert Jennie Bond speculated that Beatrice has likely shared photos of Athena with Harry and Meghan Markle.

While she noted that it is unlikely that Harry will travel to the UK to see Athena, he will, however, pay a visit to Beatrice, if he comes to the country for work.

“I imagine that Beatrice has already pinged a picture or two [or Athena] to Harry and Meghan,” Bond told The Mirror.

"I don't think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he'll be keen to meet his new cousin,” she added.

Edoardo announced the birth of his second daughter with Beatrice in a heartwarming Instagram post.

"Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi,” he revealed the name of his baby girl. "We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect.”

“We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena.

"A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

The couple decided to choose Elizabeth as Athena's middle name in a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.