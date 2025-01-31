Buckingham Palace releases big statement about Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, has released a big statement after Kate Middleton received an exciting news.

The palace shared photos of Kate Middleton and King Charles with a heartfelt statement.

The statement reads, “The Princess of Wales has visited Tŷ Hafan, following the announcement that Her Royal Highness will take over as Patron of the charity."

Since opening in 1999, the children’s hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff, supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives.

“At the heart of Tŷ Hafan is a commitment to providing holistic support, focusing on the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of the children in its care and their families,” it further said.

“The King served as Patron of @Ty_Hafan, when he was The Prince of Wales, from 2001.”



