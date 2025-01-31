Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic

Ariana Grande dishes on unusual place she keeps Elphaba prosthetic

Ariana Grande has shared insights into the memories that she is still holding onto from Wicked.

While chatting with BBC Radio, the 7 Rings singer candidly talked about where she is keeping Elphaba’s prosthetic ear.

Grande as Glinda starred in Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo, who played the role of witch Elphaba.

“Right now, they’re just, like, next to the printer,” the songstress began by saying. “With, like, pens and printer and then Cynthia’s ears.”

“But sometimes if I’m having guests over or if I put out a tray of whatever, I’ll just kind of leave them nearby to see if anyone gets a little confused,” she added.

Sharing that it was the joke and she has not done anything with her guest, Grande said, “I’m just kidding. I’ve never done that, but I will. No, yeah, they’re next to the printer for now.”

When when the topic changedth e 31-year-old actress interrupted the host by saying, "Framing them is weird. Sorry! Go ahead, I’m still thinking about it. I’m spiraling about it.”

The host chimed in on it too and added, “I think hide them in the downstairs loo and just have them there with no context, don’t explain them, that’s where they live."

“I love it,” Grande concluded by adding as well.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 20, 2025.