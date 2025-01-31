Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust

A shocking revelation has come forward, and it claims that Meghan Markle completely blindsided Prince Harry with the revelations about a post-divorce book that she allegedly pitched to publishers to ‘gauge interest’, a couple of years ago.

The allegation was made in a February cover story for Vanity Fair and it claims that the Duchess made rounds with her team for this.

And according to In Touch Weekly, a response has come, reportedly from the Sussex’s camp that claims Prince Harry was left ‘totally blindsided’ by all of this.

According to their findings, “Those close to the couple believe Harry was blindsided by the divorce book claim.”

And “it’s completely out of left field.” The insider also noted beore adding that now even “fans are left wondering: What’s real and what’s not?”

It is pertinent to mention that Vanity Fair did reiterate that the rumor is just that, because should it have come to pass, Meghan “would have been approached and not vice versa.”

Because “interest in the couple was unslakable” when they first moved to the US, with giants like Spotify and Netflix wanting to sign them on.