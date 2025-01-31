 
King Charles heartbreaking wish about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle comes to light

King Charles’ plans about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laid bare amid rift by Royal expert

Web Desk
January 31, 2025

King Charles reportedly wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have a key role in the monarchy before they chose to step down as senior working Royals in 2020.

According to a new report, the monarch is working hard to leave a stronger and more modernized monarchy for his son Prince William by reducing its number of working members.

Speaking on the matter, royal photographer Charles Rae claimed that Charles had major plans for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before Megxit.

However, he was able to fulfil that gap by appointing Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, in place of the Sussexes.

"Charles in effect has a much shorter time than his mother to adapt and develop to his new role,” the expert said. "However, I believe he will try to bring the monarchy up to date, especially in not having so many hangers-on.”

"I also believe he will continue with his duty to show the UK in the best possible light around the world,” he added, as per The Express.

"One thing that is a pity is that if the fallout had not happened, then Harry and Meghan would have been cornerstones in the new slimmed-down monarchy.

"Their positions have been filled with great ease by Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex. I think it was always the wish for the Royal Family to have the Sussexes play a key role."

