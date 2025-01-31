 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds prepare to fight back in a high-stakes legal battle

By
News Desk
|

January 31, 2025

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have planned to ask a federal court to dismiss a $400 million lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni, It Ends with Us director, amid ongoing legal battles.

After reviewing legal documents, Variety reported that the couple’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, revealed, “The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs' complaint.”

Judge Lewis Liman had asked the lawyers to send a written notice to "indicate in one sentence the defendant's intent to make a motion to dismiss."

The same outlet reported that the judge is expected to set a deadline for them to submit the paperwork.

Lively and Reynolds' publicist, Leslie Sloane, who is also a defendant in Baldoni's lawsuit, submitted a similar statement to the court on Wednesday.

It was also reported that the conference was moved up from February 12, before a trial set to start on March 9, 2026, and lawyers for both sides agreed to combine both federal cases into one.

For the unversed, Lively sued Baldoni last month, accusing him of sexual harassment, body shaming, and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation during It Ends with Us production.

Notably, Baldoni has denied all the claims in Lively's lawsuit and his representatives said the Gossip Girl actress twisted the meaning of text messages and misled the public about their interactions during the movie's production.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 16, the Clouds actor filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, claiming defamation and extortion.

Baldoni also told the court the trio had made up "false accusations of sexual harassment" against him.

Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
Prince Andrew caught up in new scandal after Princess Beatrice gives birth
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Meghan Markle blindsides Prince Harry leaving him questioning their trust
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture video
Princess of Wales breaks royal protocol with THIS adorable gesture
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Hailee Steinfeld's fiancee Josh Allen seemingly set for big Hollywood roles
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Ariana Grande dishes on the unusual place where she keeps Elphaba prosthetic
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Prince William's alter ego responds to his admirers?
Prince Harry proves he's Princess Diana's son with major move
Prince Harry proves he's Princess Diana's son with major move