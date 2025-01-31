Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds set to take bold legal action in $400 million lawsuit

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have planned to ask a federal court to dismiss a $400 million lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni, It Ends with Us director, amid ongoing legal battles.

After reviewing legal documents, Variety reported that the couple’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, revealed, “The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs' complaint.”

Judge Lewis Liman had asked the lawyers to send a written notice to "indicate in one sentence the defendant's intent to make a motion to dismiss."

The same outlet reported that the judge is expected to set a deadline for them to submit the paperwork.

Lively and Reynolds' publicist, Leslie Sloane, who is also a defendant in Baldoni's lawsuit, submitted a similar statement to the court on Wednesday.

It was also reported that the conference was moved up from February 12, before a trial set to start on March 9, 2026, and lawyers for both sides agreed to combine both federal cases into one.

For the unversed, Lively sued Baldoni last month, accusing him of sexual harassment, body shaming, and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation during It Ends with Us production.

Notably, Baldoni has denied all the claims in Lively's lawsuit and his representatives said the Gossip Girl actress twisted the meaning of text messages and misled the public about their interactions during the movie's production.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 16, the Clouds actor filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane, claiming defamation and extortion.

Baldoni also told the court the trio had made up "false accusations of sexual harassment" against him.