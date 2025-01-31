'Young Sheldon's Montana Jordan reveals shocking marriage plans

'Young Sheldon' star talks about his marriage plans

Montana Jordan is set for his own wedding but says he will not be following in George Cooper’s footsteps when it comes to tying the knot.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Warner Bros Television Press Day on Thursday, January 30, the 21-year-old shared that he would not be learning about marriage from his Young Sheldon character, Cooper.

Shedding light on the struggles his character went through in the show, Jordan articulated, “None, because he's [George Cooper] always in trouble. He's always in trouble with the wife and I don't like to be in trouble.”

The actor, who is engaged to Jenna Weeks, went on to discuss his wedding plans by saying, “That's not my department. That's her [Weeks] department. She's doing great at it and yeah, she's been doing some planning, so it'll happen.”

“I mean I'm pretty easygoing, so whatever she wants. I want her to be happy and that's just what it is. I want her to be happy, so anything she wants,” the It Feels Evil actor noted.

For the unversed, the star announced his engagement with Weeks at the start of this month.

It is significant to mention that Montana Jordan acted in Young Sheldon from 2017 to 2024 and later in the spinoff Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage alongside Emily Osment.