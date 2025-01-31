 
Nicole Kidman reveals unexpected musical connection to Elton John

'Aquaman' actress makes shocking admission about owning a piece of music history

News Desk
January 31, 2025

Elton John and Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman has shared a surprising piece of her personal collection, revealing that she owns the original handwritten lyrics to Elton John’s iconic song.

On Thursday, January 30, the 57-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and shared that she bought Bernie Taupin's original handwritten lyrics to John’s 1970 song Your Song.

This revelation came after the 60-year-old host asked Kidman if she had ever asked someone for their autograph.

She replied to Colbert’s question by saying, “Well, I’ve asked people to sign a copy of a book. Philip Roth and Elton John.”

"That was because we bought lyrics of ‘Your Song,’” the Baby Girl actress added.

Colbert went on to ask, “Where do you keep those?” to which Kidman responded, “Shh,” placing her finger on her lips.

For the unversed, the song was in the Eyes Wide Shut actress’ 2001 film Moulin Rouge! and her co-stars Ewan McGregor and Alessandro Safina performed it in the movie.

It is pertinent that Nicole Kidman, with her husband Keith Urban, sang her own version of Your Song in 2019.

