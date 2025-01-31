Selena Gomez risks losin 'most followed woman' title amid backlash

Selena Gomez might lose her title of the most followed woman on Instagram.

Gomez has reportedly lost around 708,000 followers on the platform in the past month, amid backlash over her tearful video and Emilia Perez role.

The singer and actress, who has 422 million followers, is still the most followed woman on the platform, but the title is in jeopardy now.

According to data from CritiqueJeu, Gomez lost over 800,000 followers in the last 30 days.

This comes after Gomez, who is of Mexican descent, posted an emotional video on Instagram Stories. In the video, she addressed Donald Trump’s mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

The video went viral and received negative reactions from MAGA supporters. US Senate candidate Sam Parker even called for Gomez to be deported. However, the Only Murders in the Building actress deleted the video and shared a message expressing disappointment over the backlash.

Moreover, Selena Gomez’s film Emilia Perez gained attention for its 13 Academy Award nominations, but received poor reviews with some criticising the actress’ Spanish language skills.