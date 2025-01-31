Anthony Mackie spills the tea on surprising way he landed Captain America role

'8 Mile' star spills the tea on surprising way he landed Captain America role

Anthony Mackie has shared the unexpected way he learnt about taking over Captain America’s role from Chris Evans.

In Friday's upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 46-year-old actor revealed how he was chosen to play Captain America in the fourth film of the series, titled Captain America: Brave New World.

Mickie, known for his role as Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, quipped, “I was at Chris Evans's house for a party, and he said, ‘I am so happy for you, it's really great.’”

He added, “When I said I had no idea what he was talking about, he ran out of the room and got the script page and gave me the scene. He was like a proud dad!”

“I said, ‘This can't be real,’ and we both hugged and jumped up and down. We were both so excited,” the Elevation star explained.

Notably, the 43-year-old Evans had ended his multi-million dollar Marvel contract in 2019.

For the unversed, Anthony Mackie, as Captain America, will star with the 82-year-old Harrison Ford in the forthcoming movie.

It is essential to mention that the film Captain America: Brave New World, which is the 35th entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released on February 14, 2025.