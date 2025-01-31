Photo: Leonardo DiCaprio changed view on loyalty after Vittoria Ceretti romance: Source

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti reportedly have been going strong.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the pair is very much together and has even gotten their families involved.

Moreover, a source close to the duo tipped that the actor has also started including Vittoria in his friend circle.

Reportedly, the constant presence of Vittoria is “the same with his friends’ circle.”

In addition to this, the source remarked, “His loyalty is usually to his ‘boys,’ but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends.”

“He still hangs out with them, but Vittoria is usually included and if she’s not it’s because she’s off working somewhere out of town,” they also claimed before moving to a new topic.

For those unversed, Leonardo and Vittoria began dating in the summer of 2023. Months later, the source told the publication that the two were serious.

The duo even sparked engagement rumours, but these were immediately put to rest by a source who declared, “This is nothing more than an Internet rumor."

An insider revealed at that time, such engagement rumors “come up every month” about the Titanic star.