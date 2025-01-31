'Sister Wives' Kody Brown blindsided by ex Janelle's secret move

Kody Brown has revealed a shocking claim about his ex-wife Janelle Brown, saying he only learnt about her big move when one of their kids accidentally let it slip.

Per PEOPLE, in a sneak peek of Sunday's new episode of Sister Wives, Kody claimed he found out about Janelle's decision to move out through one of their kids.

In a confessional clip, the Brown family patriarch, who looked serious, said, “I don’t know how to explain this. It was never intended for me to know that Janelle was moving.”

“One of my children, at their admission, slipped up and told me," the father of 18 added.

Kody noted that his child, who he does not name, quipped, “Please don't repeat that or pretend you never heard it.”

He went on to confess that he was upset about not being told directly regarding Janelle’s move.

However, the mother of six, who does not feel any guilt, stated, “I didn’t tell Kody. I didn’t see any reason to tell him. Our lives are not overlapping in any way,” saying that it wasn’t “any of his business what I was doing.”

It is essential to mention that in December 2024, Janelle shared a video of an empty land on her Instagram, writing, “finally putting down some permanent roots” with her daughter Maddie and son-in-law Caleb Brush.