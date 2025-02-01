Kim Kardashian admits being mindful of her kids growing up under Kardashian clan's shadow

Kim Kardashian admits being mindful of her kids growing up under Kardashian clan shadow

Kim Kardashian admitted that it's not easy for the kids of her family to grow up as Kardashian kids.

In a recent episode of Erin and Sara Foster's podcast World's First Podcast, the 44-year-old Kardashians star talked about what it's like growing up for her kids under the shadows of some of the most famous people in the world and how she is taking the role of "momager."

She shared that if her eldest daughter North gets an offer to work, they discuss it as a family.

"She'll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family," Kardashian said

"Like, 'Should she do this? What's too much? What's not?'" she continued.

Erin chimed in and noted that North is "so young" and inquired whether Kardashian succeeded at protecting her childhood.

"I can't, like they're already in it, right? Because just of who their parents are," Kardashian replied. "And so I try to protect that and be so mindful...like them being their own people and them not feeling like they have to, you know, be in our shadows."

"But when these things come about, she wants to do it so badly. She wants to even if it's not her craft or she wants to learn," the mom of three said of the 11-year-old. "She just genuinely wants to do it and then the other kids will get voiceovers and then I'll hear them so proud of each other when they do it, and want to go and support and they all want one."