Teddy Swims jokes about naming his baby after THIS store for sweet reason

Teddy Swims has already taken his dad roles and has picked a name for the soon-to-be-born baby.

In a recent chat on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 32-year-old singer candidly gave insights into the surreal moments of getting to know that his girlfriend is expecting his first baby after their visit to Buc-ee’s

"She was complaining of things that we thought were period symptoms. And I was like, these have been going on for a while, maybe we should check this out," he said of Wright.

Swims went on to say, "And so we’re in our hotel the next day, I don’t remember where we’re off. And weirdly, as we’re driving through Austin, she’d never been to a Buc-ee’s before, which is my favorite place in the whole world. And so I was like, you gotta go. Half my wardrobe is Buc-ee’s."

The American singer-songwriter shared that before going to eat in Chili, he stopped by the gas station shop Buc-ee’s and purchased an adult onesie.

“So we’re there, we’re eating Chili’s in our onesies, we go home and we do the test. We do like three of them and it’s like, immediately yes you’re pregnant," he said, adding, "And so we’re freaking out, we’re finding this out in our Buc-ee’s. Until we find a name, we’re just calling boy or girl ‘Baby Buc-ee.’ I’m going to call it Buc-ee, I don’t care what the name is."