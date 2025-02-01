Pamela Anderson makes shock claim about Trump’s party

Pamela Anderson just revealed the real reason behind attending Donald Trump’s birthday party.

The iconic 57-year-old actress, who missed out on an Oscar nod recently for her performance in The Last Showgirl, talked of her time back when she was a Playboy playmate in the 1990s.

She explained that part of her duty was to get paid to attend events and Trump, who was recently elected as the 47th US president, allegedly called the Playboy Mansion to request Anderson’s attendance at one of his parties.

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show, the host asked her, "Is it true that Trump once paid you to come to his birthday party?"

"When you're a playmate, they give you $500 (£403) a day to pretty much go anywhere, so I was hired at that time for a birthday party, as far as I remember," Anderson confirmed.

Kimmel then inquired, "For him?" - to which she responded, "Yeah."

"How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party. Although it's very reasonable," the talk show host commented, prompting a chuckle from the audience.

Pamela Anderson tried recalling as she also revealed, "I think it was his birthday. I don't know."

This comes amid Donald Trump not only being elected the president of the United States, much to a majority shock, but also him implementing some sweeping changes in the policies of the country’s government.