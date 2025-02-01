Rapper YFN Lucci released from prison after nearly 4 years

Rapper YFN Lucci has been released from prison.

The Atlanta-born artist, 33, was let go from Burruss Correctional Training Center in Monroe County on Friday.

He was welcomed back by his parents, children, and close friends, as well as members of his music team, per a press release.

“I’ve learned a lot during my time away,” he said in a statement, before expressing gratitude for those "who have stood by me the whole time.”

The Letter From Lucci rapper then announced his return to the music scene, saying, “Now, it’s my turn to give back."

"I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me,” his statement continued.

“I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited—there’s so much more to come.”

The rapper was sent to prison following a 2021 indictment on charges of murder, assault and racketeering.

12 of his 13 charges were then dropped following a plea deal, the rapper's lawyer told People Magazine at the time.

The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, agreed to 10 years in prison with another 10 years of probation upon his release after pleading guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, the publication reported.

A joint statement released by his legal team on Friday read, “Rayshawn Bennett, widely known as YFN Lucci, was granted early release on parole and walked out of prison this morning to dozens of waiting friends and family.”

“He is overjoyed to reunite with his children, his family, and his music. He will waste no time releasing new music and getting back on stage to perform for his fans.”

CEO of Think It’s A Game Records Girvan "Fly" Henry also honoured the rapper on the occasion, saying the label was “beyond thrilled” to have Bennett home.